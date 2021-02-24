TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) --
A hearing for the Kansas Medical Marijuana Regulation Act is set for Monday.
People in favor of the bill will talk about it Monday.
Those who oppose it will talk Tuesday.
The bill was introduced Feb. 1.
It would allow the growing and selling medical marijuana in the state of Kansas.
Missouri's medical marijuana program was passed in 2018.
