KANSAS CITY, KS -- (KCTV) -- New coronavirus cases in Kansas and Missouri are reaching a critical point according to health professionals on both sides of the state line. In Kansas, 97,633 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and 1,166 people have died from coronavirus complications since the start of the pandemic. To date, 212,441 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 3,153 people have died from coronavirus complications in Missouri.
New COVID-19 cases and the number of people requiring hospital care with coronavirus is rising across the United States. Last week, doctors in Kansas announced they are monitoring hospital staff for burn out and in Missouri, the state averaged about 3 thousand new cases and 10 deaths per day, a new record for the state.
Healthcare professionals have stressed, even though bed capacity is limited, it’s the staff needed to care for patients that worries them; there is not enough staff to handle a surge in patients. Hospital leaders met virtually with the Mid-America Regional Council last week and expressed concern about the holiday and winter season ahead. Indoor family gatherings could lead to outbreaks.
Steven Stites, MD, with the University of Kansas Medical Center says, “We are at a critical juncture between concern and crisis. Unfortunately that needle is trending more and more toward crisis every day.”
Hospitals are planning for a spike in infections that require in-hospital care by cross training staff, hiring more people, and in some cases preparing to call in nurses from across the U.S.
