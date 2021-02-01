KANSAS CITY, MO --Don’t let your Super Bowl watch party become a superspreader event. That’s the message from top metro doctors leading up to the Chiefs taking on the Buccaneers this Super Bowl Sunday.
Local doctors and infectious disease experts want to remind fans to stay within their bubbles. They do not recommend hosting large gatherings or Super Bowl watch parties this year.
“The virus does not take time off for the Super Bowl. You still have to follow the rules of infection control without question. Keep your gatherings small. Stay inside your bubble and keep wearing your mask,” Chief Medical Officer at The University of Kansas Health System Steve Stites, MD said. “The virus works overtime every day to infect you, to have a reason to spread and mutate and go on to the next person.”
Inviting coworkers to a watch party could be especially problematic. If COVID-19 is spread on Super Bowl Sunday at a watch party or gathering, that could sideline an entire office.
“No, I don’t want to be Debbie Downer or Don Killer about trying to kill all of the good fun but the reality is you have to stay safe,” Stites said. “There are going to be a lot of seasons to watch Patrick Mahomes coming forward.”
According to the CDC, there are safer ways to enjoy the Super Bowl. The CDC recommends gathering virtually or with the people you live with and starting a text group with other fans to chat about the game while watching. If you do have a small gathering with people who don’t live with you, outdoors is safer than indoors. If attending an outdoor viewing party, sit at least six feet apart from people you do not live with.
CDC: Steps Everyone Can Take to Make Small Gatherings Safer
-Wear a mask: Wear a mask with two or more layers to stop the spread of COVID-19 to protect yourself and others. Wear your mask over your nose and mouth, secure it under your chin, and make sure it fits snugly against the sides of your face. Masks should be worn indoors and outdoors except when eating or drinking. In cold weather, wear your mask under your scarf, ski mask, or balaclava. Keep a spare mask in case your mask becomes wet from moisture in your breath or from snow or rain.
-Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you: You are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with others. Remember that people without symptoms or with a recent negative test result can still spread COVID-19 to others. Guests should avoid direct contact, including handshakes and hugs, with others not from their household.
-Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated indoor spaces: Avoid crowds and indoors spaces that do not offer fresh air from the outdoors. If indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors, if possible.
-Wash your hands: Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing and before eating. Make sure to dry your hands completely using a clean towel or by air drying. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
-Avoid touching your mask, eyes, nose, and mouth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.