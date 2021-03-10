Click here for updates on this story
SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) -- Thousands of indigenous residents in mid-Michigan have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine due to a partnership between the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe and Central Michigan District Health Department.
Ever Tuesday and Thursday since mid-January the health department has held vaccination clinics at the Soaring Eagle Casino. So far, they have held 10 clinic and gotten 2,823 vaccines administered.
“We very much appreciate our healthcare workers and all others who are on the front lines through these challenging times," said Mike Bean CEO for Saginaw Chippewa Gaming Enterprises.
The health department plans to continue the clinics indefinitely and continue to administer 330 vaccinations at each clinic.
"We are so appreciative of our partnership with the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. The ability to hold community COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Soaring Eagle Casino is helping us get our population vaccinated quicker,” said Steve Hall, health officer for CMDHD.
