Click here for updates on this story
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) -- A recent survey found nearly 80% of Americans are ready to travel again.
The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) has been monitoring what it calls "extreme growth" of visitors locally. In January, about 74,000 people flew into the state.
That number rose to more than 484,000 arrivals last month, and it's expected to continue rising into the summer months.
"When you come to the islands, our islands, you need to be respectful, you need to be mindful. We're not gonna get there overnight," said HTA President John De Fries. "This summer is gonna produce all kinds of activity. People who maybe lack the etiquette of respect and being mindful -- they're in someone else's place -- well, we're going to learn to deal with that and deescalate those situations."
De Fries also said HTA is trying to create a new experience for visitors revolving around the term "Malama Hawaii," or take care of Hawaii.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.