HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Saturday's Hartford Athletic game has been postponed.
Team officials made the announcement Saturday afternoon.
The decision was made after a positive COVID case within the Real Monarchs organization was reported.
There haven't been any positive COVID cases reported among the Hartford Athletic players and staff.
A make up date for Saturday's game hasn't been decided yet.
Tickets for tonight's match will be honored at the rescheduled date.
