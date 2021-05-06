Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have called for donations in support of Covid-19 vaccine equity throughout the world in honor of their son Archie's second birthday.
The couple said they would match every $5 donation with $15, which would cover the cost of four doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to a statement on the website of their charitable organization Archewell.
"While some places are on the verge of healing, in so many parts of the world, communities continue to suffer. As of today, around 80 percent of the nearly one billion COVID-19 vaccine shots that have been given were administered in wealthier countries. While we may feel that normalcy is around the corner, we remind ourselves that in much of the world, and especially in developing countries, vaccine distribution has effectively yet to start," their statement on Thursday read.
"We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie's birthday. Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service—all through the goodness of your hearts," it said.
"We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son's birthday. If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don't know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect," their statement said.
A second statement on behalf of their organization said: "Archewell, in partnership with Global Citizen and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, is working to ensure that people in all corners of the world can get equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of their wealth or circumstance."
The Sussexes have also written an open letter to the heads of the major pharmaceutical companies and vaccine manufacturers urging them to increase their support for COVAX -- the global vaccine-sharing initiative that provides discounted or free doses for lower-income countries, PA Media reported Thursday.
