HARRISONVILLE, MO – After a 4-3 vote to terminate his contract, a Harrisonville teacher is speaking about his plans to appeal the decision. The Board of Education of the Harrisonville Cass R-IX School District voted on June 30th to terminate the employment of John Magoffin.
According to a written statement provided by the school district, “The Board concluded that Mr. Magoffin's use of inappropriate language violated the rules and regulations of the District and was unacceptable conduct for a tenured teacher in the District.”
Allegations included using the “n” word and referring to Martin Luther King Jr. Day as, “black privilege day” and telling students he didn’t believe students should be allowed to wear leggings because he could, “see everything out.”
“I didn't make those comments. I didn’t use that entire word and certainly it wasn't as a slur,” John Magoffin said. “It was in the context of trying to help students who are concerned as we approach the subject of race as it lines up in biology and genetics.”
“To the absolute best of my recollection, I never used that word. I never used that word towards another person,” Magoffin said. “I had a really hard time. I couldn't even write it in my statement, the first time they brought me in for questioning.”
The board made their decision after an 11-hour hearing which included testimony for and against Magoffin. Magoffin says he has no ill will toward any students or adults who reported the allegations. He says two of the allegations were refuted by a faculty witness and the use of the “n” word was taken out of context.
“There was disagreement among the students in the class about whether that was said or not,” Magoffin said. “I didn’t give a stronger denial then I did because I didn’t want to be seen as someone accusing all those other students of being liars. It’s possible they genuinely remember things that way and that not actually be the way that it happened.”
According to his attorney, Magoffin’s declaratory judgment action in Cole County will continue along with a planned appeal.
In a statement announcing the decision, the school district commended students and parents for bringing forward their concerns.
Full Statement from Harrisonville Cass R-IX School District:
The Board of Education of the Harrisonville Cass R-IX School District voted in its meeting on June 30, 2021 to terminate the employment of John Magoffin as a teacher in the District. The Board concluded that Mr. Magoffin's use of inappropriate language violated the rules and regulations of the District and was unacceptable conduct for a tenured teacher in the District. We commend the students and parents in bringing forth their concerns to the administration so that this matter could be appropriately addressed. We also commend our teachers and employees who uphold the high standards of our profession and work diligently each day on behalf of all students. We will continue to move forward in our mission to provide a safe and successful learning environment for all District students and staff at the Harrisonville Cass R-IX School District.
Full Statement from Magoffin’s attorney Jean Lamfers:
Mr. Magoffin is disappointed with the Board’s decision. He presented credible evidence in his favor as to each charge, others substantiated his account, he stands by his testimony, and continues to deny he ever willfully or persistently violated any properly adopted and published district regulations. The students’ recollections are not shared by him and were refuted by others, as well. He bears no ill will against students who came forward and finds fault with the administrators for not equally applying district rules to him and to other district employees. He takes issue with the administration for not having seen to the proper adoption of regulations in July 2020, which the administrators charged him under, and for not following the law regarding due process and the Teacher Tenure Act’s termination protocols.
The board’s decision masks the administration’s mishandling of the entire matter from beginning to end at Mr. Magoffin’s expense. Allowing the administration to place him on leave without board approval, in the first instance on April 20, denied him equal protection of the law and violated due process. Allowing the administration to fail to take any action to investigate his credible complaints of threats made by the family of a district employee, who violated district confidentiality rules by posting false allegations and using inappropriate language directed at him, exacerbated the situation and violated his rights.
Mr. Magoffin’s declaratory judgment action in Cole County, on constitutional and procedural issues, will proceed and he plans to appeal the board’s decision.
On a side note, the board refuses to release to Mr. Magoffin the vote tally, by yeas and nays, by board member name even though his counsel has provided the board’s counsel with a copy of a long-standing Missouri Attorney General opinion on school boards releasing this information after a closed vote on a teacher termination matter. They have been given several hours to do so and have not responded except with an excuse about preparing Minutes, the decision does not have to include the vote tally, and the Sunshine Law requirements give them time to respond to the teacher (3 days presumably). The fact the district has issued a news release belies the good faith of withholding the entire decision from the teacher. The Teacher Tenure Act is applicable, and this is not within the letter or spirit of the law, which says “[a] written copy of the decision shall be furnished to the teacher within three days thereafter.” The statutory language presupposes the decision includes the vote tally. These actions are an indication that this was not a unanimous decision, in this counsel’s opinion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.