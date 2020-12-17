HARRISON COUNTY, MO -- (KCTV) -- The Harrison County Health Department reversed a mask mandate before it was even put in place.
The health department approved an ordinance on December 10 that would make everyone over the age of two wear a face mask when they were around people they did not live with.
The mandate would have been put in place on December 17.
The county held a public session on December 16. Just a few hours after the meeting, the health department approved to reverse the mandate.
