Halle Berry laughed at joke about her Oscar's hairstyle

Halle Berry definitely saw the conversation about her new bob at last Sunday's Academy Awards.
The actress and director debuted her look on the red carpet and let's just say the internet had feelings about the blunt cut bob with bangs.
Lots of memes popped up comparing it to the character of Edna Mode from the "Incredibles," actress Linda Hunt and Johnny Depp's character in the 2005 film version of "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory."
Berry used emojis, including tears of joy, to retweet one person's video from Oscar's night showing a man appearing to wear -- and shake -- a bob wig that the original person tweeting captioned "halle berry tonight."
For the record, Berry's lilac-toned strapless Dolce & Gabbana gown with a plunging corseted bodice received a bit more raves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.