Hal Holbrook, veteran actor who portrayed Mark Twain, dies at 95 By Lisa Respers France, CNN Posted 17 min ago Actor Hal Holbrook arrives for the closing night Gala Screening of "Lincoln" at the AFI Fest in Hollywood, California November 8, 2012. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images Hal Holbrook, a legendary Emmy and Tony Award winning actor died January 23 at his home in Beverly Hills, his daughter Victoria told CNN on Tuesday.He was 95. This story is developing....
