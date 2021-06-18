(CNN Español) — La Guardia Nacional de México informó este jueves que ubicaron en San Luis de La Paz, Guanajuato, un remolque cargado con cartuchos útiles.
La Guardia Nacional, que informó sobre el hallazgo a través de su cuenta verificada de Twitter, no indicó qué tipo de munición se encontró ni la cantidad que se encontraba en el remolque.
Según las autoridades, encontraron el remolque a punto de colapsar y, de acuerdo con información preliminar, el vehículo está vinculado a una investigación sobre dos remolques que habían sido robados en dicha entidad.
Las autoridades continúan con las investigaciones en el lugar de los hechos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.