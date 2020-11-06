Click here for updates on this story
Philadelphia, PA (KYW) -- Gritty and the Flyers made the day of an 11-year-old who needed an accessible bicycle. Flyers Charities and the group Help Hope Live surprised Jackson Epstein Thursday with a brand new, customized bike in Flyers colors.
Jackson is a huge Flyers fan and a sled hockey player. He also has muscular dystrophy.
His first ride was with Gritty himself.
A customized bicycle would have cost about $6,000.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.