Greg Payne joined KCTV5 News as a reporter in June 2019.
He’s originally from Hamden, CT.
Greg graduated from Quinnipiac University in 2015 with a BA in Broadcast Journalism.
Before joining KCTV5, Greg worked as a reporter with the ABC/FOX Affiliate WCTI NewsChannel 12 in New Bern, NC, and News 13 in Pennsylvania.
He loves to watch sports and a die-hard Houston Rockets, New York Giants and New York Yankees fan.
Greg is also very active, participating in basketball, tennis, flag football, baseball and soccer.
He loves to eat Italian and Indian cuisines.
Outside of the station, you can find Greg at local sporting events.
He is a Christian and his Sundays are always the same by going to church, watching the New York Giants and playing fantasy football with his friends from college.
If you see Greg out be sure to say hello! And if you have any story ideas be sure to email him at Greg.Payne@kctv5.com.
