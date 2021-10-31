JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City has many veteran advocate groups across the metro, but one local organization is taking their unique housing concept to help homeless veterans across the country.
On 89th and Troost sits a small community, that back in 2016 was literally being built.
“We started this to help those veterans that we had to say no to, because we didn’t want anyone falling through the cracks,” says Kevin Jamison the former VP & Co-Founder of Veterans Community Project when we interviewed him back in 2016.
Five years later and the Veterans Community Project’s tiny homes is a life saver, for many veterans looking for a second chance.
Like clockwork you’ll find Navy veteran Terrance Kinard, voluntarily patrolling the streets.
Kinard watches the two places that are close to his heart, the tiny homes, and the complex across the street where he used to live.
A fire destroyed a good portion of the complex and everything Kinard owned, leaving him homeless.
“After everything had happened, I had to sit down and just think about my whole future right there,” says Kinard.
Little did he know the folks across the street were thinking about the same thing, and in no time VCP had him a new home, a tiny home.
“Number three right in the front and that’s when it started my life,” says Kinard.
A fresh start, one that Army veteran Kyle Prellberg says he and his dog Phoenix desperately needed after leaving the military.
An unfortunate miscarriage, divorce, job lose, financial issues, and PTSD began a spiraling downfall for Kyle, resulting in him being homeless.
“I was just couch surfing left and right, wearing out my welcome here, wearing out my welcome there,” says Prellberg.
It wasn’t until an accidental run in with a local military advocate at the movie theatre that things began looking up.
That advocate helped Kyle get his purple heart that the military forgot to give him, along with connecting him with the VCP, a place he called home for more than a year and a half.
“They don’t ask of anything from you absolutely nothing, the only thing they ask of you, is that you to better yourself,” says Prellberg.
That’s exactly what Kyle did, and is part of the reason he now visits the community as a guest and not a resident.
Him and phoenix now live in a home, but they got a chance to see the old place for the first time, since they’ve left.
“Homeownership is its on piece of hell, but at the same time there is no better freedom,” says Prellberg.
That’s what it’s all about for the Veterans Community Project, helping veterans who are struggling get back up on their feet, and ready to conquer the rest of what their life has to offer.
A mission and tiny home concept, that Bryan Meyer the CEO and Co-Founder of VCP says they are currently working on expanding to Saint Louis, Denver, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and other cities.
“It’s not just something I’m proud of, it’s something that everybody in Kansas City should be proud of, the thousands of volunteers should be proud of, that not only are we impacting this community but it’s having a ripple effect across so many others,” says Meyer.
