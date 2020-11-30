JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV5) --
The 2020 Missouri Governor’s Mansion Christmas trees are arriving Monday.
The tree that will be displayed on the Mansion lawn is a 40-foot Norway spruce donated by Doris Baker of Desloge, Missouri.
Ms. Baker decided to donate her tree because it became too large for her yard.
The trees for the Mansion interior include a 17-foot Norway spruce and a 10-foot white pine from Pea Ridge Forest in Hermann.
The annual lighting of the tree will take place on Friday at 6 p.m. followed by this year’s Candlelight Tours.
The Candlelight tours will run until 8 p.m. on Friday and again Monday, December 7 through Wednesday, December 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Preparations for the Candlelight Tours are currently underway.
Due to COVID-19, this year's tours will be by reservation only.
