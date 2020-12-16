KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) –Missouri Governor Mike Parson is reviewing clemency for some prisoners. He’s expected to make an announcement next week, right before Christmas.
There is wide-spread speculation that one person on the list for consideration is Patty Prewitt. Prewitt has been the subject of numerous reports by our investigative team. She been waiting two decades for a governor to possibly free her from prison.
Prewitt is serving a life sentence for the murder of her husband Bill in Holden, Missouri, in 1984. But she has always said she was attacked the night her husband was shot and killed. Investigators didn’t believe her, nor did the jury.
But her children believe her. They say someone else was in the house that night.
“She was so bruised,” said her daughter, Jane Watkins. “So badly bruised and as an adult I know that those are those kind of bruises happened from being raped.
“We feel like she's innocent, and that as she should have never served any time,” said Watkins.
Prewitt is now in her 70s. She’s a mother and grandmother. Advocates for her release claim there were significant problems with the investigation and the trial.
Over the years, Prewitt’s family thought they were getting close. Governor Mel Carnahan had indicated he was going to grant clemency but died in a small plane crash in 2000 before any action was taken. Years later, they were hopeful about Governor Eric Greitens, but he resigned amid scandal. Now, it’s up to Governor Parson.
Earlier this year, more than 50 lawmakers signed a letter to the governor encouraging him to free Prewitt. The letter suggests keeping Patty Prewitt incarcerated is a waste of money which would be better used towards fighting crime.
There are more than 3,000 clemency requests submitted to the governor’s office and awaiting action. But sources say the cases the governor will consider next week all involve women.
