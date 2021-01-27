JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) --
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will give the 2021 State of the State Address Wednesday at 3 p.m.
He will discuss the state's budget and the latest on COVID-19 in Missouri among other things.
Due to COVID-19, attendance in the House Chamber will be limited.
The speech will be live-streamed on Governor Parson's Facebook page and the State of Missouri Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.