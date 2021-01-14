WYANDOTTE,KS (KCTV) -- The old K-Mart in KCK that has been converted into a vaccine facility is getting much attention for helping Wyandotte County take on the COVID-19 virus head on.
Today Kansas Governor Laura Kelly even took a tour of the facility and got to see the process residents go through in order to get vaccinated. According to Wyandotte County health officials this facility has vaccinated more than 3,500 people and has made much progress in phase 1 of the vaccination process.
Due to their progress they’ve been helping neighboring Johnson County catch up with their vaccinations. This is something the governor says she’s proud of but mentions she’s in the process of talking with counties that are ahead, to continue moving forward.
“We wanted to make sure that all counties went ahead and did their healthcare workers and obviously their nursing facilities needed to be at the top of the list, but we are working with our counties now to allow them as they move through a phase to go ahead and begin on the next phase,” says Governor Kelly.
The governor went on to say the last thing they want to do is hold up a county from advancing forward in the vaccination process.
Health officials say the K-Mart facility just vaccinated about 600 people yesterday and say if they had more vaccines on hand, they could have tripled that number.
With all the success the facility is having county officials say they are planning to add two more locations just like this facility by March 1st.
The plan is for one to be in the Eastern part of the county and the other in the Western part.
Currently the old K-Mart facility operates Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 3 PM, but county officials have bigger plans in the future.
“My ultimate hope is before the first of March we are running 7 days a week availability, 12 hours a day during the weekdays to get people vaccinated and end this pandemic,” says Bob Bennett the Unified Government COVID-19 vaccine operations director.
Bennett says for those other facilities they’ll be focusing on making it as accommodating as the old K-Mart location, with easy access and along bus routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.