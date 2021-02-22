JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) --
Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be at Hy-Vee on Monday to present a proclamation declaring Feb. 22 as Supermarket Employee Day in the state of Missouri.
There are nearly six million people in the U.S. currently working at a supermarket.
After the proclamation presentation, Governor Parson will visit with Hy-Vee employees in Jefferson City and tour the store.
