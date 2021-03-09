KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly will be in Kansas City, KS.
She is set to tour the New Unified Government vaccination facility and meet with members of the Wyandotte County Health Equity Task Force.
The visit is set for 12:30 p.m.
