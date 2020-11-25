ALBANY, NY -- On Wednesday during a Coronavirus briefing, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that, "the states are broke." He is urging the federal government to provide enough funding to help all states distribute the coronavirus vaccine.
Cuomo went on to say that it is estimated that the states would need $8 billion for distribution, and so far the government has provided $200 million.
The remarks come as the vaccine made by Pfizer gets closer to emergency approval by the FDA.
The distribution will be done in phases. Nursing home residents and health care workers are expected to get the first doses.
