Gorsuch rejects appeal by Minnesota Republican to delay congressional election

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch on Tuesday rejected an appeal from a Republican congressional candidate in Minnesota to delay that election until February.
Tyler Kistner was asking the court to intervene in a case concerning whether his election takes place on November 3 or on February 9, 2021, after the recent death of Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate Adam Weeks caused the contest to be moved to next year as required by state law.
The decision by Gorsuch, who rejected Kistner's appeal without comment and without sending it to the full court for consideration, means the election will take place next week as scheduled.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
