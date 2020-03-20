Are there enough testing kits?
Mayor Quinton Lucas said, “We need hundreds more. There are lots of issues going on and we're trying to get as many resources as possible. We do need to increase our testing capacity. That’s a huge challenge for us.
The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services tells me kits are backordered and expected to be shipped within the next two weeks.
Kansas secretary of Health and Environment Dr. Lee Norman also said Kansas needs more.
As of March 17, 2020 both states told KCTV5 they had enough to test 1,000 people.
Way more people die from the flu? Why do we keep making this a bigger deal?
Doctors tell KCTV5 they understand why people ask this, but they need to stop. They say it’s a dangerous narrative to continue.
Infectious disease physician Dr. Dana Hawkinson with the University of Kansas Health System said there is a big difference. “We know that there’s vaccination and treatment for influenza. There isn’t for this. So it’s wrong to think otherwise, because it isn’t the same."
The virus spreads much faster. At this point in time the mortality rate is also much higher for coronavirus than it is for influenza.
As more cases come in, this could change, but the mortality rate for coronavirus is 3%. The flu is .1%.
That’s 30 times more deadly and has the potential to result in thousands of deaths.
Doctors also don’t know much about this virus. It makes treating it much harder.
Unlike the flu, coronavirus is also currently threatening to overwhelm hospitals. If the spread continues on the same trajectory of Italy, too many people will get sick too fast. Hospital beds will fill up and ventilators will not be available. Doctors could be forced to pick who lives and who dies. Flu patients aren't hospitalized at a rate this fast, in such a short amount of time.
Do more people have coronavirus than we’re aware of?
Mayor Quinton Lucas said, “I think because of community spread in Wyandotte County and Clinton, Mo as well…I think it’s likely to say there is community spread and there are unconfirmed cases in Kansas City, MO.”
Dr. Andrew Sauer with The University of Kansas Health said he believes there are hundreds more cases in the metro we don’t know about. Now that community spread is happening, we will likely see cases drastically increase. The sooner test kits become available, the more we’ll see numbers jump as well.
If I test negative once, can I test positive later?
Yes. You could take a test and get a negative result, but that very same day come into contact with the virus. Just because you don’t have it doesn’t mean you can’t get it. Doctors warn this is why social distancing is so important. You can spread it to anyone. Nobody’s immune that they know of so far.
You can email your coronavirus questions to GoodQuestion@KCTV5.com
