KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Health experts remind us that even though some businesses are starting to reopen, much of the metro area is still under a stay-at-home order.
If you want to see family, you have to consider the risk versus the benefit.
They concede some families probably have had some get togethers over the past several weeks, but warn that they need to be done carefully.
“What you don’t want to do is blow up your circle,” says Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer at the University of Kansas Health System.
That means don’t add anyone to the guest list who you haven’t seen in the past two months.
And the basic rules still apply: keep the gathering to under 10 people, stay six feet away, wash your hands, cough into your elbow, don’t touch your face and if you’re sick, stay home.
“You may be giving someone a Mother’s Day present they don’t really want,” adds Stites.
