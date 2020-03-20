If you get sick with COVID-19 once, can you get sick again?
"That’s a great question…the answer is we don’t know,” Dr. Dana Hawkinson with the University of Kansas Health System said.
It is rare to catch most infectious diseases more than once.
Doctors tell me you should develop some sort of immunity – but right now they can’t be sure.
How long are you immune for?
"How long is immunity? Well we hope its 3 to 6 months,” Dr. Hawkinson told KCTV5.
There are reports out of china where people get sick twice. But doctors said those patients may be immunocompromised or taking a medicine that puts them more at risk.
Is Missouri’s governor acting fast enough? Should he close the Schools?
Kansas governor Laura Kelly announced Tuesday she was shutting down schools. KU doctor’s told KCTV5, “I think she absolutely did the right thing. Children are often a-symptomatic and bring this disease home to adults and you won’t even know.”
Doctors said we must limit large gatherings to contain the spread. They continue to warn if we don't, we will not have enough hospital beds or equipment.
KCTV5’s Joe Chiodo asked doctors, “You mention Laura Kelly made the right call in doing this…then what needs to happen on the Missouri side? Are we making the wrong call here if we’re doing the opposite?”
The University of Kansas Hospital said during a press conference, "We’re a couple of docs trying to work the front lines and work on folks. I don’t know if it’s my job to make that comment. But my comment is this…the more you do now, the less you’ll pay the price later. "
Daniel Logston from independence is fed up. He is one of many people tweeting at governor parson with harsh works. He said, “you have been kinda sitting on your ass. It will be too late soon.”
The Governor spoke about this in a press briefing Thursday. He stood by his decision saying you can’t just close down businesses and schools in the state without thinking.
Could the virus wipe out the chances of an MLB return or NFL Season?
“It’s totally possible if we don’t shut it [the city] down. I mean if it’s still going like this in October…do you think there’s going to be nfl? No…no…absolutely not,” doctors told KCTV5. “What did they do in New Rochelle when the virus took a hold? They shut. It. Down. We saw what Korea and Japan did. We saw what Italy did – who do you want to be? We still have the choice.”
A vaccine is not expected for 12 to 18 months. Arrowhead holds 76 thousand people. If this virus is still contagious, the CDC would likely continue to warn that such venues will not safe place.
We're continuing to answer these coronavirus questions every night at 10. Email Joe Chiodo at goodquestion@kctv5.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.