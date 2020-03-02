KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Complaints about potholes are endless, but the supply of money to fix them is not.
KCTV5 News is looking into the issue, and the data gathered will have you asking yourself a good question: Are you willing to pay more for a smoother drive?
Missouri’s current gas tax is 17 cents per gallon. On average, the Missouri Department of Transportation told KCTV5 it costs drivers about 20 bucks a month. That’s cheaper than your cell phone bill, your cable bill, and maybe even the dinner you had last night.
Dave Silvester, MoDOT's Kansas City district engineer, said it’s a bargain.
“Missouri is the seventh largest system in the country; 34,000 miles of state roads. That doesn’t include county roads and city streets,” he explained.
But Missouri’s 17 cent tax, which MoDOT uses to fix the state roads, is the second cheapest in the country. The only state you’ll pay less? Alaska.
“That’s a big gap. How did we get here? What led to this?” KCTV5’s Joe Chiodo asked.
Silvester said, “It’s something that working on funding is a legislative process.”
In November 2018, voters rejected an initiative to increase the tax. The last time one was passed was in 1996. But, Missourians do not pass up their chance to complain.
New data shows over the past month Missouri had more pothole complaints on twitter than any other state. The least was Pennsylvania.
KCTV5 reached out to PennDOT.
Pennsylvania’s gas tax has long been the highest in the country. At 59 cents a gallon it held the top spot for a long time, but recently California surpassed it. Still both states are bringing in much more money than Missouri.
PennDOT said that tax is “critical to funding the roads.”
Pennsylvania has 40,000 miles of state road. Remember, Pennsylvania is not far behind at 34,000.
MoDOT says it’s much harder to fix those miles of road when you’re stuck in 1996.
“The concrete, steel, asphalt, the oil…as that’s gone up ... the value of the 17 cents that gets collected is only worth 6 cents now,” Silvester explained.
The pothole numbers prove it.
PennDOT told KCTV5 in 2019 they received 17,594 pothole complaints.
Missouri couldn't provide complaint numbers but said MoDOT patched 727,000 potholes total.
MoDOT told KCTV5 Missouri now has $8 billion worth of road problems with little money to fix it.
So, if we all hate potholes – why do they keep voting down an increase that MoDOT says would help?
Because some people hate Taxes more.
“Come on man they got some money to fix those streets. They don’t need to be taxing the gasoline," one driver told KCTV5.
Silvester said those drivers don’t realize they’re still forking out money in the end.
“Absolutely. I mean there’s wear and tear on vehicles,” he said.
MoDOT estimates drivers are absorbing between $50 and nearly $200 a month in hidden fees -- they’d get to save if roads were fixed.
So, the question remains: will Missourians take a page from states paving the way, or continue to complain?
Lawmakers are speaking up. Four new bills have been proposed for the spring legislative session to increase the tax. Three would require voter approval. One would not.
Details on those bills can be found below:
House Bill 1476 would raise the tax to 19 cents per gallon in 2021, 21 cents per gallon in 2022 and 23 cents per gallon in 2023. Sponsored by Rep. Joe Runions, D-Grandview.
House Bill 1477 would raise the tax by 10 cents over five years, at a rate of 2 cents per year. Sponsored by Rep. Steve Butz, D-St. Louis.
Senate Bill 539 would raise taxes on gasoline to 19 cents per gallon in 2021. The tax would adjust each year for inflation after implementation. Sponsored by Sen. Doug Libla, D-Poplar Bluff.
House Bill 1433, sponsored by Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia, would not need a vote because the revenue generated falls below a certain threshold outlined in the Hancock amendment. That amendment requires tax increases over a certain amount to be approved with a statewide vote. This bill would allow the motor fuel tax to increase to 19 cents per gallon in January 2021 until December 31, 2030. It would then decrease to 18 cents per gallon.
