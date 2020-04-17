KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Stimulus check mix-up stories are now coming in left and right. Checks are even getting sent to people who are no longer living.
A woman from Lansing, Kansas received her late husband's check this week. She asked KCTV5 News' Joe Chiodo how she can return the money since he’s no longer alive.
However, she’s not the only one in this situation. We received this question from several people.
Paul Simonds was a father, grandfather, preacher and a husband. “He was 86 and he was wonderful and kind, and I miss him," his wife, Ann Simonds, said.
Paul died in November. He fell while taking a walk. “It’s pretty hard ... when you go from two Social Security incomes just down to one," Ann said. "It couldn’t have happened at a worse time.”
The two were downsizing from their home in Kansas City, Kansas to a new one in Lansing.
“I’m in the process of trying to sell my other house, and it hasn’t sold yet. I’m paying taxes, utilities, insurance on both houses. We were married only 12 years, but this is where we came after we got married, and this is where all our memories are.”
The past five and a half months have been tough. Her to-do list grows and grows.
On Wednesday, she added another task: Return her husband's $1,200 stimulus check that unexpectedly arrived with hers.
"I would love to keep that $1,200, but it’s not mine," she said.
Except, she technically can keep it.
She emailed KCTV5 a Good Question asking, “How can I return this check? It’s not mine.” She spent an hour making calls and doing research with no luck. The IRS offices are closed. She didn’t know what to do.
So, KCTV5 called Joe Hershewe, a certified CPA in St. Joseph. He told KCTV5 it’s hers to keep.
“That’s right ... the IRS is considering them a gift not subject to tax," he said.
Here’s why: the couple most recently filed taxes in 2018. Paul was still alive that year and the two filed jointly. Because of that, the government sends a check for each person on the return, even if one is deceased.
It is important to note that if the couple filed separately, or say Paul Simonds died in 2018 instead of 2019, the check – technically -- would not be hers. And that exact situation is happening to some people in the metro.
Still, tax experts say even they will not have to pay the money back. The IRS told Hershewe that’s because it would be too much work to take it all back.
But here’s the worry about that. Wrongfully distributed checks could create potential economic issues down the road.
"The government is just giving away money ... remember someone will eventually have to pay for this cost and it looks like the younger generation," Hershewe said.
Ann Simonds says she can now have something in the bank if she gets ill or needs something. She’s says it a final reminder from her husband that he’s still there in times of need.
Another problem is that some checks are getting deposited into old accounts or just plain wrong accounts. If it happens to you, you're out of luck for 15 days. You need to watch for a letter from the IRS. It will have instructions on reporting an incorrect payment.
