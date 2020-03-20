KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News has been getting a lot of Good Questions about the coronavirus, from how many tests are available to if testing capacity should be increased to why is this being treated as a bigger issue than the flu.
If I got a flu shot, am I more safe and less likely to get Coronavirus?
Dr. Andrew Sauer with University of Kansas Health System said there’s no data showing the shot will prevent COVID-19 or decrease symptoms. But, he said this is the best reminder as to why you still must get one. He hopes after this pandemic, more people will during the next flu season.
Here’s why:
The shot exists is to reduce the amount sick people and in return, the amount of patients in the hospital. That way if something major happens, like a pandemic, there’s enough room to treat the severely ill.
This is one reason why doctors are now nervous that if we don’t “flatten the curve” by social distancing, they’ll be overwhelmed and not have enough beds or equipment to treat patients. They worry it could become a matter of life and death.
Is it true you should not be taking Ibuprofen or Tylenol right now?
There was data our of France saying this increases symptoms.
CBS Medical contributor Dr. David Agus said, “It is okay to take Tylenol, it’s okay to take ibuprofen. There is no association with severity of symptoms or the outcome.”
What else can I do besides social distance to keep myself safe?
Eating healthy will help your immune system in general, but nothing besides Isolation will prevent you from getting COVID-19.
“I want people to realize that social distancing, while it’s not sexy and doesn’t come as a pill in a bottle. It is the only thing that really works against this horrible virus,” Agus said.
"My husband is immunocompromised from Cancer treatment. Am I putting him at a higher risk of getting covid19 by working with patients who have upper respiratory symptoms and a fever? I work at a local ER Hospital."
A woman from independence emailed KCTV5 and said she’s not willing to risk it, because while she could recover, he most likely could not.
Sauer says there are very real concerns bedside health care workers are not as protected as they should be while treating this.
“Her concern is valid ... there is data showing cancer patients have increased risk…if she were my patient. I would advise her to ask her employer for some time off to protect her husband. Special circumstances," Sauer said.
Secretary of Health and Environment for Kansas, Dr. Lee Norman, offered some hope. He said wearing personal protective equipment - greatly helps. He says if she dresses appropriately he wouldn't worry as much.
