KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It’s a question we keep hearing time and time again: How responsible is ‘the media’ for inciting panic?
Here’s what I’ll say. There are certainly outlets that I would not get my news from. There are outlets that sometimes have a spin. I won’t name them, and you’re free to watch and read them.
But it’s also why you should think before saying “the media.” Understand what kind of show you’re watching or what article you’re reading. We are not all the same.
The local TV stations, the paper, so many journalists in Kansas City and the country are full of people just like you.
We live in your community, feel the same worry and want answers to the same questions you’re asking.
Yes, there are times when mistakes are made.
It happens.
Doctors make them, accountants make them, and journalists make them. Anyone, in any job, works hard to not make them. When mistakes do happen, we try to correct them.
To answer the original question, during this pandemic, we are not trying to incite panic.
We are reporting what experts are telling us. We’ve been doing that for the past three weeks.
Many people said we were blowing this out of proportion. We weren’t.
We we are telling you is what very smart people - doctors and researchers - said you needed to hear: That this virus has the potential to spread fast, that it has the potential to overwhelm our healthcare system, but to remain calm. Because if we listen to them, we could get ahead of it before it gets worse.
Today, with social media, listening is hard. We all have trouble doing so. Maybe this will teach us to do it more.
Journalists didn’t close schools, cancel the Big 12 tournament, or shut down bars and restaurants. We go to those events and places. We enjoy them. We enjoy seeing you at them.
The experts who study this virus made the call, and it was a very smart call.
As we move forward covering this pandemic, we hope you know that experts are the ones answering the questions you have – that we are reporting on.
And know that together, if we listen to them, we’ll all understand this thing a bit better
Every night, KCTV5 News will be answering your coronavirus questions on KCTV5 News at 10 p.m. If you’d like to ask a question email Joe Chiodo at GoodQuestion@KCTV5.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.