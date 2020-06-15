FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) --Good questions keep coming into our newsroom.
How accurate is antibody testing?
Antibody testing could show who might have had COVID-19. This is important because those who’ve had it may have some immunity. But perhaps more importantly, plasma from recovered patients is being used critically ill patients with the disease.
But questions remain about how accurate it is. The CDC says antibody tests are wrong about half the time. And the home tests—experts say the risk of getting a false positive is high.
Will the $600 federal benefit for those who are unemployed continue past July 31?
Right now, that benefit is set to expire in July, and while a bill passed by the US House of Representatives includes an extension of the benefit through January of next year, Republicans in the Senate are critical of the plan.
They’re concerned it will deter people from returning to work because some Americans are making more unemployed, than if they were working full time.
