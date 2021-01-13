KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Will taking a Vitamin D supplement help prevent coronavirus? That's a good question several of our viewers have asked.
According to Nielsen data from this December 2020 sales for vitamin d supplements increased 41.5 percent year over year. So people are interested and hopeful Vitamin D could help.
Several studies have shown that Covid patients who are deficient in vitamin D are more likely to experience increased illness and risk of death. According to the National Institutes of Health these patients mostly include older adults, those who are obese, and those who have darker skin -- such as African Americans.
The correlation does make sense since Vitamin D is already known as an immune system booster. That's why Boston researchers are now studying this potential weapon in the fight against Covid.
This new study is focused on patients 30-years-old or older who have been diagnosed with Covid within the previous five days.
Participants will be asked to take the vitamin D or placebo study capsules every day for 28 days, provide at-home blood samples by finger-prick, and complete questionnaires.
Studies in the past have suggested vitamin D may also reduce the risk of respiratory tract infections. Since Covid impacts people’s lungs, this is yet another indicator the supplement may help.
In the end researchers are saying this: "The potential role of vitamin d to protect against Covid is promising, but unknown."
Once these studies are completed KCTV5 will be sure to let you know what is discovered.
If you have a good question email Joe Chiodo at goodquestion@KCTV5.com.
