FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 continues to track the very latest regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. One of our viewers had a good question:
“Why is the new COVID-19 vaccine reported as 95 percent effective but yearly flu vaccines are said to be far less?” Norita Taylor asked.
Here’s the answer:
First you have to understand the difference between vaccine effectiveness and efficacy.
Effectiveness is used to measure vaccine success in a real-world setting. This of course can only be done on vaccines for illnesses that have been around for quite some time, such as the flu, polio, chickenpox, or measles for example.
Researchers look at how much the vaccine reduces the incidence of cases among people who get vaccinated, relative to those who do not. The greater that reduction, the greater the effectiveness.
Now let’s talk about efficacy. That’s the success rate in an ideal setting, or a clinical trial, run by researchers. Since coronavirus is so new, this is the only means of measuring it’s success so far.
That’s a big difference than the real world.
The vaccine effectiveness for the flu, based on a yearly average from 2009 to 2019 is 44%.
That is much lower compared to the coronavirus efficacy rate -- of about 95% for Moderna and Pfizer.
There are two reasons for that:
- Covid vaccine numbers come from controlled clinical settings. The flu is based off of years of real-world data.
- Viruses mutate at different speeds. Flu strains change often (sometimes year to year.) That undermines people's immunity and allows some people who get the vaccine to still easily get sick. But unlike the flu, covid-19 mutates at a slower rate, which means the current vaccine will likely work long term. Because of that, in the end, coronavirus's vaccine effectiveness does have the potential to be extremely high each year.
If you have a good question we'd love to look into it. Email joe at goodquestion@kctv5.com
