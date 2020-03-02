OMAHA, NE (KCTV) -- U.S. health officials updated the nation’s count of coronavirus cases to 91 on Monday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the count includes 45 infections among people who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is one more than previously reported. It includes people who tested positive after returning from travel to outbreak areas in other parts of the world, their close contacts and what appear to be infections from community spread — people who did not travel and did not have known contact with other infected people.
Seventeen of the U.S. cases have been hospitalized, and two have died.
Ten states have reported cases.
The National Quarantine Unit and Biocontainment Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is being used to treat 11 positive testing patients for the coronavirus.
Charlie Wasserburger is back in his Omaha home after returning from Wuhan, China, with souvenirs – of a different kind
Documents in hand prove after a two-week quarantine, Wasserburger is free of COVID-19.
Wasserburger is a biologist for a biotech company in Wuhan. He and his wife loved it so much, they decided 2020 was the year they’d make the permanent move.
However, their timing couldn’t have been worse.
“When I got there, they were talking about the flu and you should maybe wear your mask – and just a little bit of word about a bad flu going around,” he said.
The 11 million people in the city began to flee.
“I thought, ‘Oh boy! This doesn’t look good,” Wasserburger said.
Before he could escape, all travel was shut down. He couldn’t get out.
“I started thinking this is getting a little scary,” he said.
His wife, who was set to arrive after Wasserburger, couldn’t get in.
“Seeing the streets absolutely deserted … it was like watching a zombie apocalypse,” he said. “They had cases of people who fell over in the street – but nobody would touch them because they were scared they had the virus – so they just left them, and that’s a sad case.”
Faunile Wasserburger called Nebraska’s state senator and eventually, her husband was flown home. But, the majority of Americans haven’t seen the effects of coronavirus like these two.
“There’s just not enough facilities to take care of them all. Aost people are just locking themselves in their houses and hoping they survive it,” Wasserburger said.
The couple says people in the United States shouldn’t panic, but they want people to take it seriously.
“The virus spreads so quickly,” Wasserburger said.
Carl Goldman got infected on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. His wife was released Monday.
Goldman is still testing positive after 10 days in Nebraska Medical Center’s Biocontainment Unit. He described the virus as chills and a fever of 103 degrees.
His medicine? Gatorade and ibuprofen.
“So I’ve been through every flavor of Gatorade to stay hydrated. I’ve been through the rainbow about a dozen times now,” he said.
The virus is so new that there’s no way to even treat it.
“They’re trying to understand how it moves around my body … how it transmits. So, they’ve done all kinds of tests on every part of my body out there,” he said.
The World Health Organization is saying at least 2%. More recent data suggests it could be 3% of even higher. Compare that to the flu at .1%, and that means COVID-19 is 20-30 times more deadly.
So, if you have 300 Facebook friends and coronavirus hits your community hard, about a third of people you know would catch the virus. Two or 3 people you know could die.
“That situation is so desperate. It is just a human tragedy on a historic scale,” Wasserburger said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
