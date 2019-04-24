KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two years ago, a popular Brookside restaurant at 62nd and Oak streets went up in flames on an early April morning.
Now, the owner of Plate is getting ready for a comeback.
Owner Christian Joseph says he will open a new restaurant under the same name on May 10. It will be located at 701 E. 63rd Street in the old Cleveland Chiropractic College building.
Minsky's Pizza has purchased the damaged building that still shows heavy smoke and fire damage. This week, crews were spotted sealing the roof.
A spokesperson for Minsky's would not provide any further details about what the space could be used for. They said they aren't sure whether it will be used as a restaurant, or something else.
Joseph gave KCTV5 News a tour of the new space as construction crews worked toward the big deadline ahead.
The new restaurant will include the original floors of the hospital, a bar that comfortably holds 20 people, a massive outdoor patio and much more space. The restaurant will hold about 200 people and is about 7,000 square feet. The old space was just over 1,400 square feet.
"This building here has given me an opportunity to really design it the way I want to," Joseph said. "Everyone loves comeback stories and we’re focused on coming back bigger and better than before."
Joseph will still pay homage to the old space by incorporating an old sign from the previous building. The sign was hanging in the restaurant during the fire.
"We wanted to bring that and integrate it into the new space," he said.
He is also promising other surprises including a feature above the bar that he promises you won't see in any other Kansas City restaurant.
Additionally, he says a giant mural being painted by Kansas City artists will be sure to wow and include a nod to the fire that led them to the new space.
The original opening date of the new space was supposed to be April 12 to commemorate the anniversary of the fire. Unfortunately, the long winter prevented crews from making enough progress.
"It was very surreal unbelievable being woken up, jarred out of sleep, to hear your restaurants on fire. It was very much my baby. Built by hand, my hands – from scratch. The significance of missing that date was a little hard to swallow, but this winter was very difficult on supplies, construction in general. The crew just couldn't show up to work -- and this building was unheated the whole winter," Joseph explained.
Joseph is bringing along his original culinary team for Plate's second run.
He's promising some new and some original menu items and said all will be modern and upscale Italian foods. There will also be affordable options including happy hour every day of the week.
Joseph said all of his food and beverage decisions are made with the Brookside neighborhood in mind.
He explained Brookside lacks an upscale restaurant and he hopes happy hour will allow Plate to become a neighborhood a hangout.
He added he is extremely pleased with he amount of restaurants and businesses that have been pushing their way down 63rd Street near the new location of his restaurant.
