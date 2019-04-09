BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- You could call it a trashy situation.
A viewer contacted KCTV5 News asking what to do about a nightmare neighbor whose backyard looked more like a junkyard.
No matter how nice you keep your house and yard, suddenly your neighbor’s yard becomes your burden.
Belton city officials say it’s become such a problem they have made codes enforcement a top priority.
“It’s caused a lot of frustration through the entire city,” City Manager Alexa Barton said.
Over the past year, multiple ordinances and nuisance violations have been filed, according to Barton.
One house in Belton has been a massive pain in the neck for the city. The backyard looks like something out of Sanford and Son. Strollers, vacuum cleaners, metal piping, bicycle wheels, foams mats and other junk smother what once might have been green grass.
Police say the house has been taken over by occupiers or people who do not pay rent. When asked about the property the squatters had no comment.
“It is costing tax payers their money,” said Barton. “The process has been started on this house since June of 2018 and a lot of people would say, ‘Oh my gosh, it took you eight months to clean it up!’ Yes, we try to work with the property owners we want them to clean it up because it’s costly for us to abate this for them.”
Barton says this all too common of a case.
Belton officials say if you are having problems with a neighbor’s trash to first ask them to clean it up. After that, fill out a form on Belton city’s website.
If homeowners do not clean up their trash it can cost them as much as $500 a day in fines.
“We’re taking a zero-tolerance approach once you have a violation you have 10 days to clean it up. If you don’t then you get a ticket,” Barton said.
The city says they will look at every complaint they receive but you do have to be patient. Unfortunately, they only have one codes enforcement officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.