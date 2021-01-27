FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Tanya Dutton from Olathe asked KCTV5 a good question regarding the coronavirus vaccine.
“What happens if the vaccine supply runs out when I'm due for my second shot? Does the effectiveness decrease if I have to wait longer than the recommended time frame?”
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention updated their recommendations for vaccine administration. Officials say it is now okay to space out the first and second doses by up to 42 days if necessary. That is their new recommended maximum waiting period.
However, the CDC says the preferred wait time is still the ones that were in place during clinical trials. For Pfizer that is 21 days. For Moderna that is 28 days.
Doctors at Johns Hopkins agree. They say waiting longer comes with little risk.
Health officials add there is no need to restart the series and get shot one again, if you wait as long as 6 weeks.
Officials say no matter how long you may end up having to wait, do not get one shot from Pfizer and the second from Moderna (or vice versa.)
Doctors explained the first shot triggers an immune response and the second shot builds upon that immunity.
So, ideally, by getting the shot within the recommended window you will become fully immune faster. But, if you must wait, you'll still have some protection from the first shot. Then once you do get the second, you'll be just as protected as someone who got their shots on the original schedule.
According to the British Columbia Medical Journal unpublished data from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization shows effectiveness remains the same, even with 6 weeks between each shot.
So why may people find themselves in such a situation? Vaccine supply is an issue.
The United Kingdom has announced it is further spreading out the shots to allow supply to get more people at least some protection.
There have also been talks of cutting the first dose in half to allow more people to at least get some immunity.
If you have a good question email me at goodquestion@kctv5.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.