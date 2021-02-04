FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 continues to answer your good questions about the coronavirus. One of our viewers aske "Are we learning more about the long-term effects of the virus now that it’s been around for about a year?"
Here's what we know. Just this week doctors released a new report that found 55 long term effects in recovering patients. The most common include fatigue, headache, attention disorder, and shortness of breath.
The CDC says about 35% of those infected will have symptoms at least two to three weeks after their positive test. That jumps to 47% for those 50-years-old and older. Keep in mind, for some it will be even longer.
Now let's talk about long term damage from these symptoms.
- Heart
The American Heart Association says the risk of Covid related heart damage is far greater than previously thought. The association says damage is evident in 20% to 30% of hospitalized covid patients. It’s contributing to forty percent of covid-related deaths.
- Lungs
The mayo clinic says the type of pneumonia brought on by covid-19 can damage the tiny air sacs in your lungs. This would result in scar tissue that creates life-long concern.
- Brain
The mayo clinic says covid-19 can cause strokes, seizures, and increase your risk of developing Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s down the road.
All of these symptoms are why doctors warn it's so important to protect yourself as best as you can from getting the virus. Wearing your mask, social distancing, and getting vaccinated will help.
But doctors say mental health is important too. If you do get covid, don't stress about long term effects right away. Keep in mind the majority of people are fully recovering from all symptoms after the 2 to 3 weeks. But after that if you are still feeling the effects call your doctor.
If you have a good question email Joe at goodquestion@kctv5.com.
