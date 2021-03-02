FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 continues answering your good questions. The single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine has the green light. But the shot’s effectiveness has some people questioning whether or not they should get it.
Johnson and Johnson’s shot is 66 percent effective at preventing moderate to severe cases of Covid. Compare that to about 95 percent for Pfizer and Moderna.
That has some asking: "Should I avoid the Johnson and Johnson shot and go with one of the others?"
Here's what we know:
NPR spoke with Dr. Ashish Jha from Brown University School of Public Health. He said, "What I've been saying to my family is, as soon as the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is authorized, if that's what you can get, you should get it as soon as it's your turn in line."
Here's his reasoning: Johnson and Johnson's shot went through clinical trials under different circumstances. For example Johnson and Johnson's trials included data from Latin American countries and South Africa where some of the more worrisome strains of the virus were detected. The other two shots did not.
Dr. Jha says if you look at just the US data, and take out the other countries, the effectiveness gets much closer to Pfizer and Moderna.
But Dr. Jha explains that's not even the most important part. What's important is that Johnson and Johnson's shot appears to be just as effective as the other two companies when it comes to hospitalizations and deaths. So far, all three of the approved vaccines are proving to be nearly 100% effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.
