KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCTV5 is answering your good questions about the coronavirus.
Our own Nathan Vickers was in Tampa to report on the Super Bowl for KCTV5. He's now quarantining for a few days in a friend's basement. Why? Well, due to the nature of the coverage there were times he was around a lot of people. He said he just wants to be safe.
So, if you made the trip to Florida for the Super Bowl (or maybe you have another trip coming up) how long should you quarantine? And should you get tested once your return home? Good question.
The CDC is reporting that you should get a viral test 3-5 days after travel.
So, if you got back from the super bowl Monday, February 8 it would make sense to get your first test Thursday, February 11. Testing at that time and during the few days following that date will give you most accurate results.
The CDC also says travelers should:
- Quarantine for a full 7 days after both domestic and international travel.
- Even if you test negative, it's recommended you continue your 7 day quarantine.
- If you don't get tested you should quarantine for 10 days.
- If you test positive, you should quarantine for 10 days from the date of your positive test.
- After any trip the CDC recommends avoiding contact for 14 days with anybody considered high risk.
Keep in mind, experts are warning these same precautions should be taken after large gatherings as well, even if you weren't travelling.
While travelling is not advised right now, there is less concern if you avoid large groups while travelling.
For those who went to the Super Bowl, that may have been tough.
However if you avoided large groups, remained masked, and stayed within your immediate bubble while travelling, your risk won't be as great. Still if possible, experts say following the precautions above would be smart and would also
If you have a good question, email goodquestion@kctv5.com.
