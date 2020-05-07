We have a follow up to a question Joe Chiodo answered recently. It was about stimulus checks sent to people who’ve died.
At the time, the tax expert we spoke with said there was no language stating the woman who sent in question had to return the check.
But now, if you ask the IRS, they say that money must be given back. We went back to our tax expert, Joe Hershewe of St. Joseph, and he told us, not so fast. There was nothing in the CARES act language that says people have to return the stimulus money.
But ultimately, it comes down to ethics. If you don’t need the money, you certainly could send it back.
