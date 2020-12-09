KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCTV5 stands for you. We’re helping answer your good questions about coronavirus. One of our viewers, Jennifer Wilson, asked “Will the vaccine work for cancer patients? I am going through chemotherapy for breast cancer. The chemo lowers my immune system.”
A big thanks to Jennifer for her good question and we wish her the best in your treatment.
Here’s what Jennifer, other cancer patients, and their loved ones should know:
There are two types of vaccines used in medicine for various illnesses. Those with a harmless form of a virus and those with a live form of a virus. If the shot has a harmless form, the body simply gets educated on what to look out for, and it is relatively harmless. A live form of the virus, however, could be dangerous for cancer patients. That’s because the virus could attack the body’s immune system resulting in serious side effects.
But there is good news. According to cancercenter.com, research and information about the vaccines so far show the three leading covid-19 vaccines appear to be safe and should not cause complications to cancer patients.
Here are the details behind each of them:
Astrazeneca is the most traditional form of vaccine. It uses a harmless form of the virus that most commonly causes the common cold.
Moderna and Pfizer use something less traditional. These vaccines use something called mRNA. That stands for :messenger ribonucleic acid,” often called mRNA or “messenger RNA” for short.
Messenger RNA sends instructions to cells to produce defenses against the specific type of coronavirus that causes covid-19. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both have synthetic mRNA that is programmed to send instructions to immune cells that will target the covid-19 spike cells.
The Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, NY although it is unlikely the vaccine will effect cancer treatment, the cancer treatment will probably have a negative effect on the vaccine.
That’s because vaccines use your immune system to work, and since cancer patients’ immune systems are compromised, the vaccines’ effectiveness may significantly drop for cancer patients.
While Pfizer and Moderna have reported about a 95% efficacy rate for the vaccines so far, for cancer patients it may be more around the 50% mark. Still, doctors say 50% protection is a good thing and it will still lower your chances of contracting the virus which is the ultimate goal.
KCTV5 wants anyone who is currently sick or undergoing medical treatment to know they must consult their doctor before getting the vaccine. They will know best.
If you have a good question email Joe Chiodo at goodquestion@kctv5.com.
