KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- COVID-19 greatly impacted the Super Bowl game. Raymond James Stadium normally holds 65,000 fans, however due to the virus, only 22,000 people watched the Chiefs vs. the Buccaneers in person.
So, how much money did the NFL organization lose this season with so few fans in the stands for most games? Good Question.
Revenue for the league is down an estimated $3 billion to $4 billion. That breaks down to about $100 million for each of the 32 teams. This data comes from the consulting group Sportscorp which works closely with several NFL owners.
Now let's take a closer look at Kansas City. Based on numbers gathered by Forbes in 2018, the team's total revenue is about 410 million. $128 million of that comes from stadium revenue.
This means the team could be facing a loss of about a quarter of their total revenue this year.
So what impact does this have? The loss of money isn't expected to severely impact team's abilities to be active in free agencies or building their teams. But experts say it will likely hurt the pockets of some players.
Despite the big hit, most revenue for the organization comes from national tv contracts and corporate sponsorships. Those remained strong through the pandemic. Owners say that has allowed this loss of revenue to be "manageable."
If you have a good question email Joe at GoodQuestion@kctv5.com.
