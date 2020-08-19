KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Experts are warning more and more families will fall victim to hackers this year, as online learning becomes the norm for some districts.
Home devices and networks have less security than those at school. So what can you do to protect yourself? Good Question.
Experts say you need to consistently monitor what your kids are doing online and have open and honest conversations with them before the school year starts.
Talk about what sites can and cannot be visited.
Set up parental controls. Not only is your personal data at risk if they're using a personal computer, but there's concern predators will reach out to kids on messaging apps.
Hear more from one technology expert in our full report.
