KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One of our viewers asked KCTV5 a good question about the covid-19 vaccine: “How do I report a problem or bad reaction if I get the shot?”
The CDC and the FDA are encouraging the public to report possible side effects to the “Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).
This system is in place for all vaccines, not just coronavirus.
You can visit the site here:
Anyone can scroll down and report a problem using the buttons titled “Option 1” or “Option 2”
Healthcare workers are required by law to report any side effects or reactions from vaccines.
Keep in mind there is a difference between normal side effects and true adverse events caused by a vaccine. The site breaks down that information so patients and doctors can be informed before submitting their information.
Once reported researchers and medical experts will analyze the data to figure out if any of these issues are cause for concern or widespread amongst recipients.
The CDC is also implementing a new smartphone-based tool called v-safe to check in on people's health *after* they get the covid-19 vaccine.
When you get your shot your medical provider should give you a v-safe information sheet that looks like this. It explains how to enroll in v-safe.
If you enroll you will get text messages that will direct you to surveys where you can then report any problems or reactions to the shot.
