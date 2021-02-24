FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 continues to answer your good questions about the coronavirus.
Several of our viewers have asked “Has anyone died from the coronavirus vaccine? With either Pfizer or Moderna?” Good Question.
Here’s what we know:
While people have died after receiving the vaccine, doctors say those deaths are not – in any way – linked to the vaccine.
Every time someone gets sick or dies after getting the shot, government agencies investigate to ensure there is no link. So far, the CDC has been unable to identify a single case where the vaccine is the cause of someone passing away.
Still, some social media posts are placing blame on the shot. In one case a Florida doctor died weeks after getting the vaccine. In another case gaining attention it was a man in California who died days later.
An infectious disease expert at UC Davis Children’s hospital spoke with our CBS sister station about this. He warns you must listen to the science:
“Many people are going to make the connection with the vaccine because of the timing,” Dr. Dean Blumberg explained. “My first inclination is that it’s probably not related to the vaccine. We know that the severe allergic reactions that occur following immunization, the vast majority of those occur 15-30 minutes following immunization.”
The CDC says an average of 8,000 people die in the US each day so it is inevitable there will be people who get the shot and die. That’s why it’s important to determine cause of death; whether it was the shot or something else.
In total more than 64 million doses have been administered in the US, and again, remember the CDC has yet to identify a single case where the shot is linked to any death.
Scientists are noting these investigations will be especially important in places like nursing homes where populations are already fragile.
If you have a good question, email Joe Chiodo at goodquestion@kctv5.com.
