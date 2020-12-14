(KCTV) -- One of our viewers, Shirley Scott, asked KCTV5 a good question: "Do I still need to wear a mask after I get both doses of the COVID vaccine?"
The answer is yes.
Doctors tell CBS news they are well aware this will be tough to enforce, but say the evidence just isn’t there yet that we can stop.
Here's why. The trials only measured how many vaccinated people get sick with COVID. The trials did not, in any way, measure whether you can still be a silent carrier and spreader of the virus after receiving both doses.
Here’s why you can still be a spreader: Immunologists at Stanford University spoke with the New York Times and explained in respiratory illnesses, including the new coronavirus, the nose is in the main port of entry for the virus.
The virus multiplies in your nose and jolts the immune system into producing antibodies that move to your nose.
So, if you get it a second time, those antibodies would shut down the virus in your nose before it gets to the rest of your body. However, the vaccine may potentially have a different effect on antibodies.
The shot is injected deep into the muscles and stimulates the immune system to produce antibodies. This appears to be enough to keep the vaccinated person from getting ill, but it’s not clear if those antibodies will travel from your muscles to your nose. That means you could still catch the virus and feel fine, but then sneeze and breathe it out onto others.
Experts added that this is why mucosal vaccines that go into your nose, such as flu mist nasal spray or the oral form of a vaccine, are better than muscular vaccines. The next round of coronavirus vaccines, or perhaps a nasal booster down the road, may offer guaranteed immunity. But, for right now, the shot does not confirm such immunity to spreading the virus.
Now, once enough people have the vaccine and herd immunity is achieved closer toward the end of 2021, masks will likely be able to be used less frequently.
