FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 continues to answer your good questions about the coronavirus.
One of our viewers, Jim Wedeking asked KCTV5, "Wouldn't it be a lot easier if the vaccine manufacturers created a pill that did the same thing as the injection? There are a lot of folks out there who avoid injections at all costs. A distribution by mail could get to everyone without ever leaving home."
Here's what we know about this:
There is a covid-19 treatment in pill form that's being developed, and results have shown early promise. It would be similar to something like Tamiflu for the pandemic.
Merck and Co. and biotechnology partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics are developing the pill.
It's called Molnupiravir.
It's an at-home five-day treatment. This would stop the virus from reproducing before causing major damage. The goal of the pill is to reduce the time it takes to get a negative test after infection.
So far, results released just this week, are showing it does just that. In the 202 participants involved, those who were given the pill rather than a placebo, tested negative after 5 days. It virtually stopped the virus in it's tracks according to the pill manufacturers.
Additionally, the companies said there are no side effects of concern.
Doctors studying this say the drug could be a quote "holy grail" and it could be here in as little as 4 to 5 months.
KCTV5 will keep you updated as this continues. There are more studies needed on the experimental drug.
If you have a good question, email Joe Chiodo at goodquestion@kctv5.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.