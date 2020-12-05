We continue tracking the latest surrounding a covid-19 vaccine.
One of our viewer’s had a good question:
“Why do the coronavirus vaccines require two doses? And what kind of challenge does that present when it comes to distributing the shots?”
Here’s what you need to know:
The first shot primes the immune system, since it’s never seen such a virus before. Your system processes, recognizes and then remembers the virus. Within about 14 days your body will develop antibodies.
The second shot then strengthens the immune response so you will be able to better fight covid if you contract it down the road. Researchers noticed after the second dose – participants produced even more antibodies.
The two would be spaced out about a month a part. You may also need a booster shot several years down the road.
There are 2 major issues with two dose vaccines:
The first problem is that double the vaccinations, means double the work. So, costs will increase. Hospitals and clinics will now need twice as many vials, syringes, freezer space to store the virus, and more staffing to get the job done.
The second issue is getting people to return for their second critical dose. Experts say it’s well known that with two dose vaccines a measurable portion of the population don’t end up following through.
Here’s one example. Research from the national library of medicine has found less than a third of young women who got the first shot of the human papilloma virus vaccine for cervical cancer returned for the remaining two doses.
It will be very important for clinics and hospitals to keep track of people’s vaccination records in order to send them timely reminders to show up for their second shot.
Right now doctors do worry the first shot may make people feel sick and deter them from returning. However they add most side effects seen so far are very typical and no cause for concern.
While it’s common to have a two-dose vaccine, the circumstances surrounding covid-19 are not common. According to the immunization action coalition this is the only time in history that the whole world has faced a serious immediate pandemic threat to the population – that requires a two-dose vaccine.
If you have a good question, email Joe Chiodo at goodquestion@kctv5.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.