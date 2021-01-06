The FDA is warning about an allergic reaction for a small number of people who got the vaccine and had filler work done.
So if you've had fillers or botox should you still get the shot?
Good question.
Here are the details behind the reaction.
3 patients in total (out of 30,000) reported intense swelling and inflammation after getting the modern vaccine.
These 3 patients had facial fillers.
There are no reported symptoms with botox.
Plastic and oral surgeons are warning their patients to be aware of the risk, but to remember it was a very small population reporting side effects.
Dr. Elie Ferneini, an Oral and Maxillofacial surgeon, said "Since the reaction was still minor, I would still recommend people to have fillers and to obviously get the vaccine. They were treated with local measures, anti-histamines and anti-inflammatory agents. The problem was resolved.”
If you have plans to get fillers done space out the time between your appointment and when you get your shot.
"If you plan on getting vaccinated next week or the week after, I would hold off on getting any filler procedures done. Get vaccinated wait a couple weeks.”
Now if you are still concerned, you could go to a provider that is using the Pfizer vaccine instead of Moderna’s vaccine.
Pfizer has shown no such side effect.
It’s likely this impacts more people than ever right now.
That’s because during quarantine plastic surgeons say the demand for facial fillers has exploded.
They attribute much of that to the fact that people are looking at their faces all day on facetime and zoom calls.
